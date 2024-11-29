PNCR pledges opposition seat on all procurement and tender boards

Last Updated on Friday, 29 November 2024, 21:35 by Writer

The main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Friday sought to assure Guyanese of the law governing procurement to guarantee the opposition a seat on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a day after the incumbent People’s Progressive Party (PPP) refused to do so.

“I want to give a commitment here and now to the people of Guyana…With a PNCR government, we are committing to the Guyanese people that we will amend the Procurement Act of 2003 to make it stronger so that we can move in a direction to reduce corruption. We can increase accountability and transparency and under an APNU, a PNCR government, there will be a space for the opposition to have representation on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board,” PNCR Executive Member, Ganesh Mahipaul said at his party’s weekly news conference.

Mr Mahipaul said he has already secured the assurance of the PNCR Executive and his party’s leader Aubrey Norton that this would be done. He said there would also be guaranteed opposition representation on the regional tender boards.

He dismissed PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo’s assertion that if the opposition is allowed on NPTAB it would disrupt or dominate government’s agenda but rather ensure there is transparency. “It will be foolish for us, as an opposition, to believe we can go on NPTAB and have a greater number than the government side. Of course, the government side has to have a greater number; they’re in government. The opposition ought to be there to ensure, guarantee and assure the nation that it’s done in a transparent manner, it is done with accountability and scrutinised properly,” he said.

Mr Mahipaul argued that Mr Jagdeo does not want transparency because even one or two opposition representatives would uncover alleged irregularities by NPTAB. For its part, government had already warned accounting officers at the central and regional government levels that they need to ensure there is no skullduggery in the award and execution of multi-million dollar contracts.

The PNCR Executive Member, who is also the APNU+AFC Shadow Local Government Minister, recalled that the then David Granger-led administration had allowed the regional vouncils to elect their two representatives to the regional tender boards.

Mr Jagdeo, who is also Guyana’s second Vice President, said the executive would not allow its work to be frustrated by a “negative and obstruction” opposition because government has to be accountable to the electorate. “It is something we will never contemplate until there is a change in the culture of the opposition,” he said in response to a question by Demerara Waves Online News.