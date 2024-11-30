Suriname officially protests Guyana’s planned New River Triangle airstrip upgrade

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 November 2024, 6:31 by Denis Chabrol

Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin on Friday summoned Guyana’s Ambassador, Virjanand Depoo to a meeting and handed him a protest note to register that Dutch-speaking nation’s objection to Guyana’s plans to upgrade the airstrip in the New River Triangle.

Suriname claim to the 6,000 square mile New River Triangle dates back to 1871 when a geologist and explorer discovered the New River, sparking off the now 153-year old controversy over whether the New River or the Kutari River is the origin of the Corentyne River although both are tributaries.

Starnieuws reports that Mr Ramdin summoned Ambassador Depoo of Guyana because of a statement buy Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali that the airstrip at Camp Jaguar in the New River Triangle would be paved and that work should begin before year-end. Also noted was the Guyana government’s plan a new school on ‘its’ Kasjoe island in the Upper Corentyne area.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new Brigadier Gary Beaton Aerodrome, Eteringbang on Thursday, the Guyanese leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces told the Guyana Defence Force that “there are two airstrips that we are going to add to the portfolio of the Engineering Corps: that is Camp Jaguar which is important for your own operation” and Orinduik Airstrip and “work must commence on these airstrips before the end of the year.”

Starnieuws reports that the Surinamese Foreign Minister expressed his concern in “clear terms about the public announcements made to perform acts on Surinamese territory without permission from the Surinamese government.”

Ramdin has pointed out to the Ambassador that the presence of Guyanese in the New River Triangle area is not in accordance with the agreements made between the two countries in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago in 1970.

Starnieuws said the public announcements may unnecessarily disrupt the intensified friendly and constructive cooperation between the two neighbours, while both Heads of Government are promoting a future-oriented cooperation. They include the proposed bridging of the Corentyne River and the joint extraction of natural gas fields on the border of both neighbouring South American nations.

In 1969, Guyana Defence Force soldiers evicted armed Surinamese personnel from the New River Triangle after diplomatic efforts had failed to have them withdraw peacefully.