Nandlall not worried about political implications from ‘Melly Mel’

Executive and Central Committee member of the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Anil Nandlall on Wednesday downplayed the likelihood of any fallout from accusations by Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell that he allegedly shared confidential information with her about a number of high-ranking officials and matters.

Maintaining that he does not or has never communicated with Ms Atwell, Mr Nandlall, who is Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs said he was not concerned about his political future. “Nah, nah! Not at all! Absolute nonsense! Absolute nonsense, It has no credibility and I challenge her and anyone else to prove me wrong,” he said.

Mr Nandlall is widely regarded as a presidential aspirant for the 2030 general and regional elections.

Mr Nandlall said he has opted to say little since the filing of a more than GY$100 million lawsuit against the New York-based social media anti-government activist. However, he on Wednesday challenged her to produce evidence that the two of them had been communicating. “You have seen six days have passed and where is this volume of evidence she has that connects me to her. As I said, I don’t know the woman, I never speak to the woman, I never met the woman,” he said.