Acting High Court judges confirmed -Attorney General

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 22:50 by Denis Chabrol

Four High Court judges were Tuesday confirmed in their positions of Puisne Judges, Attorney General Anil Nandlall announced.

He said on his weekly Facebook Live engagement, “Issues In The News” that President Irfaan Ali, acting on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), confirmed the appointments of Justices Damon Younge, Sandil Kissoon, Simone Morris-Ramlall and Gino Persaud.

“These judges were appointed several years ago and were acting in their respective offices as Puisne Judges. They have now been confirmed…in accordance with the Constitution of our country,” he said.

Those now promoted judges had been appointed in July 2017 under the David Granger-led administration.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General on Tuesday declined to comment on whether several High Court judges have been appointed Court of Appeal judges. Four of them are High Court judges and the other is a Senior Counsel at a private law firm.