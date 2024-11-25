Venezuelan woman charged with Trafficking In Persons

Last Updated on Monday, 25 November 2024, 20:05 by Writer

A Venezuelan woman was Monday arraigned on three charges of Trafficking In Persons and one count of withholding identification documents, and granted a total of GY$1 million bail.

Investigators said the charges stemmed from a probe into the alleged Trafficking in Persons committed against four females between 1st May 2024 and August 2024 by 27-year-old Andreina Jimenez.

Police said Ms Jimenez of Lot 91 Robb Street, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #5 before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the four charges and was placed on GY$300,000 bail for each of the three Trafficking in Persons charges and GY$100,000 for the charge of Withholding Identification Documents, totalling GY$1 million.

The next court date for reports and statements was set for 16th December 2024.