Guyanese soon to benefit from open government data

Ordinary Guyanese, including people involved in various types of businesses, will soon be able to access high-quality government data that would assist them to make decisions or create new tools for planning and development following Monday’s parliamentary approval of the Open Data Bill.

Government said the Open Data law would provide for the gathering and provision of a wide variety of data from all government agencies. For instance, that would include information that would benefit farmers, transportation operations, and food consumption trends among others.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said the already passed Data Protection Act, which provides for a Data Commissioner, would apply to the processing and access of government data. “It is deliberate that the Bill has only 17 sections because the protective mechanisms in the Bill are in 106-section Law,” he said. Mr Nandlall explained that government would now “fashion its own policy” on data protection.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who piloted debate on the Open Data Bill, said the legislation empowers citizens and institutions to use data as a tool for innovation, economic growth and more efficient governance. Mr Phillips said the aim is to ensure data is used safely and responsibly. “Naturally, we expect concerns to be raised about the risks associated with making more data publicly accessible. These concerns, while valid, are adequately addressed in the safeguards embedded in the Bill. Clauses 11 and 15 of the Bill strictly prohibit the disclosure of non-public data assets and impose severe penalties for breaches of confidentiality. This ensures that private, sensitive and classified information remains secure,” he said.

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarians, Annette Ferguson and Amanza Walton-Desir objected to legal provisions for the involvement of the Commissioner of Information, saying that the incumbent office holder Charles Ramson Snr. has not been performing his duties. “To me, you’re giving the Commissioner of Information extra duties when you know, for a fact, that this gentleman is not doing anything,” Ms Ferguson said. House Speaker Manzoor Nadir immediately interjected, saying “that’s your view so that’s what I’m saying; keep the personal view. When he’s here to defend himself, you can go down that road.”

Ms Walton-Desir recommended that Data Commissioner and support staff be established to implement and enforce the Open Data legislation, but Mr Nandlall lambasted her for not recognising that the Data Protection Act provides for a Data Commissioner.

The Open Data legislation requires all public agencies to collect, store and use data, as part of efforts at transparency by government. “We are passing this Bill that compels us in government to make public data available for members of the public for constructive use in decision-making,” the Attorney General said.