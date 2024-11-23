Guyana, Suriname security cooperation needed to counter transnational crimes

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 November 2024, 22:23 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana wants tighter border security with neighbouring Suriname as part of efforts to curb transnational crimes, Minister of Governance, Gail Teixeira said Saturday at a reception to mark that former Dutch colony’s 49th independence anniversary.

“Cooperation between Guyana and Suriname is vital to effectively combat crime, particularly involving the transnational trade in narcotics, human trafficking and contraband,” she said.

Wary that criminal networks could exploit poorly managed borders and threaten the two countries’ national security, the Guyana government minister recommended that they strengthen collaboration through intelligence sharing, “our two nations can dismantle these illicit operations.” “As nations with a shared responsibility to uphold the rule of law, Guyana and Suriname must work hand in hand to ensure transnational crime does not hinder the development and prosperity of our nations or that fugitives do not find safe refuge in our countries,” said Ms Teixeira, a former Home Affairs Minister.

Drug planes have been intercepted on illegal airstrips in Guyana and Suriname’s interior regions. Earlier this year, with United States assistance, Guyana’s anti-drug agents found 4.4 tonnes of cocaine stashed in earthen pits near an illegal airstrip at Mabaruma, North-West District. Suriname has been returning Guyanese fugitives, who are hiding out there, to face prosecution.

The Governance Minister identified several areas of cooperation-including food security in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), oil and gas, renewable energy and physical integration through the planned Guyana-Suriname bridge across the Corentyne River.

Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal said the two neighbouring Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states have established a Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform whose more than 10 committees and working groups are addressing a number of areas. “The potential of our partnership is immense and by working together, we can achieve remarkable progress for our people and our region,” she said.

Ms Blankendal said Guyana and Suriname were dedicated to remaining carbon negative while offering invaluable eco-tourism destinations.