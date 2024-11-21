Ali, Jagdeo, Ramotar are “ambassadors” of Indo-Guyanese community in “vibrant” democracy, says Indian Prime Minister

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 November 2024, 23:27 by Denis Chabrol

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday described President Irfaan Ali and two former Presidents “as ambassadors” of the Indo-Guyanese community that has contributed to Guyana’s economic growth, liberation and democracy.

“I salute the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community. You fought for freedom and democracy . You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest growing economies. From humble beginnings you have risen to the top,” Mr Modi said at a meeting with Indo-Guyanese and the Indian Diaspora here.

He on several occasions referred to democracy as a hallmark of India and Guyana, saying that the two nations share a history that bind them together in a common struggle for democratic values and respect for diversity. “Friends, this (Thursday) morning, I had the honour of addressing the Guyanese Parliament. Coming from the mother of democracy, I felt the spiritual connect with one of the most vibrant democracies in the Caribbean region,” the Prime Minister of India said.

After quoting and referring to Independence fighter and founder of the People’s Progressive Party , Dr Cheddi Jagan, Mr Modi said that Guyanese politician was the son of labourers who became a leader of global stature. He added that President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and former President Donald Ramotar “they are all ambassadors of the Indo-Guyanese community.”

Dr Ali, Vice President Jagdeo and Mr Ramotar are members of the incumbent People’s Progressive Party (PPP),which after the 1955 split, is solidly supported by Indo-Guyanese. Mr Jagdeo is, however, on record as saying that the PPP of which he is General Secretary has been attracting more Afro-Guyanese.

The Indian Prime Minister named a number of Indo-Guyanese who made an impact on academics, arts, music, medicine and cricket. He said Guyanese and West Indies cricketers Rohan Kanhai, Alvin Kallicharran and Shivnarine Chanderpaul “are all valued names in India.” Mr Modi added that former West Indies cricket captain, Clive Lloyd and his team have been the favourites of many generations. “Young players of this region also have a huge fanbase in India,” he said.

“My experience has reaffirmed you can take an Indian out of India but you cannot take an India out of Indian,” he said to resounding applause.

After visiting the Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra Village, East Berbice; Arya Samaj Monument in the Promenade Gardens and the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerar, he said despite being oceans apart, your cultural connection with India is strong. I could feel this .”

“Both India and Guyana are proud of our rich and diverse culture. We see diversity as something to be celebrated, not just tolerated. Our countries are showing how cultural diversity is our strength. Friends, wherever people of India go, they take one important thing with them-the food,” he added.

He further remarked that the love of cricket binds their two nations, not merely as a sport but as a way of life that is deeply embedded in Guyana’s national identity. He asked the Indian Diaspora to encourage their Guyanese friends to understand India values, culture and diversity.

President Ali, in his introductory remarks, promised that the rights of Indians would not be violated. “Guyana’s hospitality and warmth are legendary. I want to assure you that the rights of Indian citizens living, working and investing in Guyana will always be respected and honoured,” he said.

Dr Ali said the majority of the 240,000 Indians, who were brought to Guyana as indentured labourers between 1838 and 1917, opted to remain and leave an “indelible mark” in transformative contributions such as agriculture trade, education, culture, sport and business.

The President referred to the role of Indian doctors, engineers, builders, construction workers, investors, entrepreneurs as well as nurses in strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system particularly in the private hospitals are contributing to Guyana’s development. He said Indian investors were bringing capital and expertise to Guyana’s economy, and medical students were advancing their education at Guyanese institutions and Indian professionals are offering technical assistance in fields vital to Guyana’s growth. “We deeply value their contributions and the bridges they built between our two nations,” he said.

“Indians have contributed to the Guyanese way of life. The vibrancy of Indian culture evident in our festivals, cuisine and traditions- has become an integral part of our national identity. Guyana today stands as a proud multi-ethnic society enriched by this diverse cultural heritage,” he said.