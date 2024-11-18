Last Updated on Monday, 18 November 2024, 23:30 by Writer

The Guyana Interreligious Harmony Initiative (GIHI) on Monday said it successfully concluded a series of events designed to promote interfaith dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among religious leaders and youths in East Berbice.

The initiative, implemented by the Guyana Center for Civic Engagement (GyCCE) in partnership with the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, and sponsored by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), was coordinated by Deodat Persaud, a former commissioner at the Ethnic Relations Commission and a 2024 KAICIID international cohort intern.

The program aimed to create opportunities for meaningful interaction and collaboration among Guyana’s diverse religious communities, particularly in the East Berbice region.

The GIHI said it achieved its objectives by bringing together 16 religious leaders and 15 youths from the region. The Interfaith Workshop for Religious Leaders, held on November 9th, 2024, featured expert lecturers including Feroze Khan from the University of Guyana, Deodat Persaud, and Priya Chandan, a Philadelphia-based anthropologist. The sessions covered key topics such as hate speech, bias, perceptions, and discrimination, conflict resolution and peacekeeping and inter-religious dialogue.

The workshop was praised for its informative and interactive approach. Maulana Fahd Peerzada, Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, noted: “This workshop helped us understand the tools we can use as leaders to unite our societies in a productive and peaceful manner. I met other religious leaders, exchanged contacts, and we agreed to collaborate on future projects.”

Pandit Yudhistir Harrindranauth, a participant representing the Maharishi Dayanand Gurukula, shared his reflections: “This interfaith workshop opened my eyes to the beauty of diversity and the importance of understanding and respecting other faith traditions. As a pandit and an executive tax director, I believe interfaith training is essential for addressing the concerns of my community and building bridges of understanding. This workshop has enriched my spiritual growth and broadened my perspective. I’m committed to promoting peaceful coexistence and collaboration among people of all faiths.”

Another participant from the Christian community, Marcel Chester, highlighted the value of the program: “Based on the inter-religious workshop recently held, I can’t help but say it was very informative, interactive, and interesting. There was so much learned during the session and even our outdoor visit, especially at the Masjid. As a teacher, it even developed a drive in me to have my class come out on a field trip to have an experience similar to mine and be educated on Guyana’s three main religious groups. If I had to rate the session, I’d give it 11/10!”

The Cultural Visits to Religious Sites on October, 20th November 9th and 16th provided participants with the opportunity to visit sacred spaces representing different faiths. These included the Queenstown Jama Mosque, Winners Cathedral, Cove and John Bharata Sevashram, and New Amsterdam Mosque, among other places of worship. These visits allowed participants to engage directly with local communities and gain a deeper understanding of various religious practices and traditions.

The Interfaith Youth Exchange Program, held on October 19th-20th, brought together 15 youths from East Berbice and Georgetown for a weekend of cultural exchange, interfaith dialogue, and community service. Rani Goberdhan, one of the youth participants, shared: “Participating in the Intercultural Youth Exchange Program has been an educational experience for me. I had the opportunity to learn and interact with individuals from various backgrounds, broadening my perspective on cultural diversity and inclusivity.” Similarly, Shieahm David reflected: “Taking part in the Intercultural Youth Exchange Program has enlightened me about the various cultures and beliefs of numerous religions. With the knowledge I gained from this unique experience, I will educate my fellow classmates and my community on the importance of understanding and respecting religious diversity.”

KAICIID sponsored the initiative as part of its global commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence between diverse cultures and religions. KAICIID’s involvement underscores its dedication to promoting interfaith harmony and collaboration worldwide. As a 2024 intern in the KAICIID international cohort, Deodat Persaud played a vital role in connecting local efforts with international best practices in interfaith dialogue.

The long-term goal of the Guyana Interreligious Harmony Initiative is to build sustainable interfaith networks that continue to promote understanding, peace, and cooperation across religious communities in Guyana and beyond. By fostering collaboration and mutual respect, this initiative helps lay the groundwork for future projects that strengthen social cohesion and inclusivity in the region.