“Nunkie” arrested for suitcase of cocaine at Corentyne backtrack- CANU

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 14:13 0

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 14:14 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman was arrested on Monday in connection with the discovery of 8.38 pounds of cocaine in a suitcase at the Eno Backtrack Service, Springlands, Corentyne, the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

CANU said its agents conducted a narcotic operation at the Eno Backtrack Service in Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice, which led to the discovery of a whitish powdery substance, suspected to be cocaine, concealed within false walls of a black suitcase.

Further investigations, CANU said, led to the arrest of a 44- Lennox Gowen, a businessman of 572 Avocado Street, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who is also known as “Nunkie”, was arrested.

