Last Updated on Monday, 8 June 2026, 17:54 by Denis Chabrol

Two more men, who surrendered to police last week as part of a probe into the discovery of ten AK-47 assault rifles last month, are to be charged, the Guyana Police Force said.

The Police Legal Advisor says wash-bay handyman, 21-year old Gregory Anthony Persaud of Farm, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara should be charged with possession of firearms in relation to an extended 9MM magazine at his home.

Also, police were advised that Mr Persaud and wash-bay owner, 33-year old Alonzo “Lanzo” Lawrie of Lot 959 Farm, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara be charged with the offence of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Persaud, according to police, pleaded not guilty on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court. He was granted bail GY$400,000 and was ordered to report to the Police every Friday.

“The Guyana Police Force has received the advice and is taking the necessary steps in keeping with the legal process,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

On Thursday, May 28, Stephen Raja, 33, of Back Street, Goed Fortuin Village was arraigned for illegal possession of arms. Police said the man was subsequently remanded to prison after bail was refused. The matter was adjourned to June 15.