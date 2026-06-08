Last Updated on Monday, 8 June 2026, 19:09 by Writer

The World Trade Centre Georgetown (WTCG) will host a business luncheon titled “Growing Business with the United States” on Wednesda, featuring internationally respected trade expert Arun Venkataraman.

The event forms part of WTCG’s ongoing commitment to stimulating and strengthening trade and investment relations between Guyana and its international partners.

As Guyana continues to expand its economic footprint and diversify its export base, WTCG is pleased to provide local businesses with direct access to one of the foremost authorities on United States trade and commercial policy.

Mr. Venkataraman brings more than two decades of experience in international trade, commerce, and economic policy.

He most recently served as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the International Trade Administration from 2022 to 2025.

In that capacity, he led the U.S. Government’s efforts to expand commercial opportunities for American companies overseas and foreign companies seeking to invest and do business in the United States.

His responsibilities included facilitating international business transactions, improving commercial policy environments, addressing barriers to trade and investment, and negotiating agreements with foreign governments to strengthen commercial partnerships.

During the luncheon, WTCG says Mr. Venkataraman will provide valuable insights into the United States’ trade and commercial policies, available trade preferences, and other mechanisms that facilitate business engagement with the U.S. market.

His presentation will focus on how Guyanese companies can leverage these opportunities to increase exports, establish strategic partnerships, attract investment, and enhance their competitiveness.

The luncheon comes at a particularly important time for Guyanese businesses as international trade continues to be shaped by evolving geopolitical realities, shifting supply chains, and changing trade and investment policies among major economies.

Decisions taken by the United States on trade, tariffs, market access, and commercial partnerships increasingly influence global business strategies and the competitiveness of exporters around the world.

“For Guyana, understanding these developments has become even more critical considering recent changes to United States tariff policies affecting a number of exports from Guyana and other countries. The replacement of duty-free treatment for certain products with tariff rates of up to 15 percent has created new challenges for exporters seeking to maintain and expand their presence in the U.S. market.

These developments underscore the need for businesses to remain informed about U.S. trade policy and to identify strategies that can help preserve competitiveness and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

At a time when the global trading environment is becoming increasingly complex, access to authoritative insights on United States trade policy is invaluable, WTCG says Guyanese businesses must understand not only the challenges arising from policy changes but also the opportunities that exist within the evolving framework of U.S.-Guyana commercial relations.

This luncheon provides a unique opportunity to gain that understanding directly from one of the individuals who has helped to shape and implement U.S. trade and commercial policy at the highest level.

WTCG believes that equipping local businesses with timely information and practical knowledge is essential if Guyana is to fully capitalise on its rapidly expanding economic opportunities while strengthening its integration into regional and global value chains.

The session is expected to be particularly relevant for exporters, manufacturers, service providers, investors, business support organizations, and entrepreneurs seeking to expand their commercial reach beyond Guyana’s borders.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Mr. Venkataraman during a question-and-answer segment and through more focused private discussions following the formal presentation.

The luncheon aligns with its mission of connecting Guyanese businesses to global markets and creating opportunities for meaningful international engagement.

As part of the World Trade Centers Association Network, which spans more than 300 world trade centers in over 100 countries, WTCG remains committed to providing local enterprises with access to world-class expertise, market intelligence, and business development opportunities.

Members of the business community and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend this timely and informative event.

For registration and further information, interested persons may contact the World Trade Centre Georgetown Secretariat at 592-763-9824 and 592-515-9824 Ms. Noel or Ms. Peters.