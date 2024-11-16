Venezuela targets Guyana in “orchestrated” cyber operations – defence official

Last Updated on Saturday, 16 November 2024, 19:37 by Writer

Venezuela was engaged in a variety of orchestrated cyber operations targeting Guyana, according to Assistant Director of the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) National Defence Institute (NDI), Dr. Seon Levius.

The NDI said in a statement that in a hard-hitting exposé on Venezuela’s orchestrated cyber operations targeting Guyana, Dr Levius unveiled the faces, names, and organisations behind the malicious campaign to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty over the Essequibo region.

Using high-definition visuals and intelligence, the NDI said Dr. Levius detailed the tactics employed, from disinformation campaigns and ransomware attacks to phishing schemes aimed at destabilizing institutions. “Let there be no doubt—Guyana knows exactly what is happening, and we are not defenseless,” Dr. Levius said, underscoring the nation’s superior countermeasures.

The NDI, an initiative of President Irfaan Ali established in September as an independent teaching entity at the University of Guyana, held its inaugural CEO Cybersecurity Workshop that brought together leaders from Guyana’s critical infrastructure sectors to address the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

A key highlight was the presentation by Colonel Sheldon Howell, Chairman of the NDI’s Advisory Board and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). The NDI said Colonel Howell provided practical insights into the policy, implementation, and governance of national cybersecurity. Drawing on his extensive experience, he emphasized the need for a cohesive national strategy to combat cyber threats and highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in building a resilient digital infrastructure. His pragmatic approach offered participants a clear roadmap for translating policy into action.

Opening the workshop, NDI Director Dr. Randolph Persaud delivered a vision for the institute’s strategic mission, positioning it as a transformative force in Guyana’s defense landscape. “The National Defence Institute is more than an entity; it is the cornerstone of our nation’s resilience against emerging threats,” Dr. Persaud asserted. His address set the tone for an impactful day of high-level discussions and actionable insights.

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kester Hutson, praised President Ali’s visionary leadership in establishing the NDI and emphasized the importance of cybersecurity for Guyana’s private sector. “As the fastest-growing economy in the world, Guyana must lead in cybersecurity innovation to protect its economic future,” he stated.

Steven A. Williams, a leading authority on cybersecurity and data privacy in the Caribbean, led the keynote presentation and an interactive tabletop simulation. As the Executive Director of Sunisle Technology Solutions, Mr Williams conducted a dynamic exercise simulating a ransomware attack on the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This simulation engaged participants in crisis response and decision-making, highlighting the real-world implications of cybersecurity breaches.

Muriana McPherson, Director of Cybersecurity at the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), delivered a detailed presentation on government policy creation and management. She provided a walkthrough of how cybersecurity incidents can be reported to NDMA and showcased tools and resources available through the NDMA website, including guides for incident reporting, threat management best practices, and access to the cybersecurity response network.

Christopher Lawrence, a Guyana-based Information Security Expert, concluded with a session on corporate security best practices, emphasizing actionable steps for CEOs to fortify their organizations against cyber threats.

The workshop underscored the NDI’s commitment to fostering a robust cybersecurity culture at all levels of leadership in Guyana. “By equipping CEOs with the tools and strategies to address modern threats, the institute continues to position Guyana as a regional leader in digital defense and resilience,” the NDI said.