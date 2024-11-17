16-year-old among five arrested for killing of chainsaw operator

Last Updated on Sunday, 17 November 2024, 17:11 by Writer

Five persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were Sunday arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a chainsaw operator, Davanan Hosea, of Hill Foot Squatting Area, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

Police said Hosea received four stab wounds 1½ inches each to the face, left side abdomen, centre of the chest and right side of the chest. After Hosea was stabbed, he collapsed on the Hillfoot Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police said the quartet was arrested after investigators reviewed closed circuit television (CCTV) footage captured at Raghu Sports Bar, Soesdyke, where several persons were seen fighting with the now deceased man. Those arrested are 24-year-old Kevin Grandstuart of Victory Valley road, Timehri; 21-year-old ⁠Rodwell Fraser of Victory Valley Road, Timehri; 25-year-old ⁠Dwayne Bascom of Kara Kara, Linden, and a 16-year-old from Victory Valley road Timehri, who was arrested with the deceased man’s cell phone. Previously, police had arrested a suspect, a 27-year-old salesman.

Police said Grandstuart was arrested with a black ‘Rambo’ knife.

Hosea, who performed daily duties in the Coverden, East Bank Demerara backdam, was killed at about 01:35 hrs Sunday by several identifiable males, one of whom is in police custody.

According to 36-year-old Levon Hosea, also a chainsaw operator and brother of the deceased, at about 8 a.m. on November 16th, 2024, he left home in the company of his brother and they went to the backdam to carry out their daily duties.

They left the backdam at about 18:00 hrs and went to a Chinese Restaurant at Coverden where Devanan met with his reputed wife. They had a few alcoholic beverages. Levon left Davanan and went to his residence, leaving his brother in the company of his reputed wife.

At about 21:00 hrs, Davanan called his brother Levon to reach him at the Raghoo Sports Bar located at the Soesdyke Public Road. On arrival, the brothers purchased alcoholic beverages. Davanan told his brother Levon that a group of men at the bar were looking at him. The men approached Davanan, grabbed hold of him in the presence of Levon, and relieved him of his valuables.

As a result, Levon confronted the men who had relieved his brother of his valuables, and a brawl ensued at the bar. The brothers managed to escape by running through Shawnie Gas Station, located at the Soesdyke Public Road to the south of Raghoo Sports Bar, which led to a track behind the gas station. The brothers were pursued by the perpetrators, who managed to catch up with Davanan which ended up in a scuffle.

Levon intervened and told his brother to run east along the track, as two men pursued them. Levon stated that he ran in a different direction from Davanan. Levon went on to say that when he saw his brother, he saw blood on the chest area of his t-shirt. Davanan had collapsed on the Hillfoot Soesdyke-Linden Highway.