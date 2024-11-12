KLM Royal Dutch Airlines adds Guyana to its network

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 12:09 by Denis Chabrol

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on Tuesday announced the addition of Georgetown, Guyana into its global network.

Effective the 4th of June 2025, Georgetown, Guyana will be connected to Amsterdam, the Netherlands with two weekly flights operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the airline said.

KLM flight KL 789 will be operated in combination with St. Maarten, departing from Amsterdam (AMS) at 10:00 Local Time (LT) arriving on St. Maarten (SXM) at 13:00 LT, departing for Georgetown (GEO) at 14:20 LT, arriving in Georgetown at 16:35 LT and departing Georgetown at 17:55 LT arriving in Amsterdam (AMS) at 09:15 LT the following morning.

KLM will operate the Airbus A330-200 on this route with 18 full-flat seats in World Business Class in a 2-2-2 configuration, 36 seats in Economy Comfort and 214 seats in Economy Class both in a 2-4-2 seating configuration, KLM said

KLM will operate non-stop from Georgetown to Amsterdam connecting its customers on to 21 destinations in the United Kingdom and 142 additional destinations beyond Amsterdam. Amsterdam International Airport Schiphol is one of the best airports in Europe, an effortless transfer airport ensuring hassle-free connections to flights into the United Kingdom, Europe and the world.

Mr. Dirk Buitelaar, Regional Manager for Air France KLM the Dutch Caribbean, Guyana and Suriname, commented: “My team and I are delighted to welcome Georgetown, Guyana into our network. I am confident that Georgetown, Guyana will become a key destination within our network and we look forward to playing our part in the continuing growth of Guyana.

Ms. Sandhiya (Nalini) Kanhai, Country Sales Manager Air France KLM for Guyana and Suriname, commented: “I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders in Guyana to make this route a success. To all of our future customers, we very much look forward to welcoming you onboard of our flights”.