India’s Prime Minister to address Guyana’s Parliament, Indians here

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 17:16 by Denis Chabrol

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is due to visit Guyana next week for a packed three-day agenda that would include addresses to Guyana’s National Assembly and the Indian community here, government here ann0unced 0n Tuesday.

“The Honourable Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Also on his agenda is an address to the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana,” government said.

While here, the he would also co-chair the 2nd India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit in Georgetown alongside CARICOM Chairman, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Immediate past Chairman, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali.

The summit is scheduled for November 20.

Mr Modi is also slated to lay a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown, which was erected in 1969 during the Mahatma Gandhi centenary celebrations. He will also visit the Indian Arrival Monument in the Monument Garden, which commemorates the arrival of the first ship carrying Indian indentured labourers to the Caribbean. The ship arrived on the shores of the then British Guiana in 1838.

The Guyana government said the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Guyana is at the invitation of President Ali who visited India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

“The visit underlines the historically strong relations between India and Guyana,” the Guyana government said.