Storm rips 17 houses in Rupununi; emergency response mission deployed

Last Updated on Monday, 4 November 2024, 23:16 by Writer
At least 17 houses at Karasabai, Rupununi, were Sunday night damaged or destroyed by a violent storm, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said Monday.
The Commission, which is Guyana’s national disaster mitigation and response agency, said the Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) Council reported that “17 homes have been severely impacted, with some being completely destroyed.”
Meanwhile government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, said it was also part of the response team.
Last year, the CDC deployed a similar response mission to Aishalton, after the village has been severely affected by a storm. The CDC and regional authorities had assessed the damage and sent food hampers, tarpaulins, hammocks, and cleaning hampers, among others, to the affected residents.