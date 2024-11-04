Storm rips 17 houses in Rupununi; emergency response mission deployed

Last Updated on Monday, 4 November 2024, 23:16 by Writer

At least 17 houses at Karasabai, Rupununi, were Sunday night damaged or destroyed by a violent storm, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said Monday.

“A powerful wind storm hit several houses in Karasabai, Region 9 last evening leaving significant damage in its wake,” the CDC said. The Commission, which is Guyana’s national disaster mitigation and response agency, said the Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) Council reported that “17 homes have been severely impacted, with some being completely destroyed.”

The CDC said it dispatched a team to the region to assess the damages.

Meanwhile government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, said it was also part of the response team.

Last year, the CDC deployed a similar response mission to Aishalton, after the village has been severely affected by a storm. The CDC and regional authorities had assessed the damage and sent food hampers, tarpaulins, hammocks, and cleaning hampers, among others, to the affected residents.