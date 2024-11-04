Guyana secures US$22M for healthcare research

Last Updated on Monday, 4 November 2024, 23:13 by Writer

Guyana has secured US$22 million to strengthen its healthcare research capabilities, a critical step towards advancing patient treatment outcomes, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said at the weekend.

The funding includes a US$15 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, facilitated by the World Bank in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), with an additional US$7 million in co-funding from the World Bank.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony while speaking at the 17th Medical Research Conference 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, on Saturday.

The recently approved funding will support health surveillance over the next three years, paving the way for further research advancements. Beyond financial support, the government will award scholarships to 30 doctors to attend McMaster University in Canada. This opportunity is expected to broaden their research expertise and enable them to conduct advanced studies upon returning to Guyana.

Minister Anthony stressed the need for continuous research to improve healthcare delivery. He highlighted that adopting new treatment methodologies can significantly enhance patient outcomes.

“I would like to see more research that can help to change the outcomes of patients and that is ultimately one of the reasons we are here. There are lots of things we can look at to advance care such as new treatments that are being made available,” the minister was quoted by government’s Department of Public Information as saying.

He also acknowledged the country’s progress in establishing frameworks to support medical research. The government is looking to pass a new Medicine Act in the National Assembly next year to open new pathways for clinical research in Guyana.

“While we have the substantial act, we will have seven annexes and one will deal with clinical trials, and the rules that govern it in Guyana. Once we pass that as legislation in this country, it will open up a new set of research that we will be able to do,” the health minister explained.

The government has also undertaken a revision of the 1974 Food and Drug Law, further strengthening the regulatory landscape for healthcare advancements.

The combined efforts in legislative reform, international collaboration, and enhanced local research are part of the government’s commitment to building world-class healthcare.