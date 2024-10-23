Heavily armed police surround police officer Brutus’ residence

Last Updated on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 22:23 by Writer

Heavily armed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) police and investigators from the Special Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday night surrounded the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus at Eve Leary.

He has been cited for an estimated 240 charges in a probe conducted by SOCU and the Financial Intelligence Unit, according to court papers.

The Head of SOCU, Fizal Karimbaksh earlier Wednesday denied several accusations in another section of the media.