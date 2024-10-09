Fire destroys 15 buildings in Puruni, no one died- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol

A fire, which was caused by ignition of spilt fuel during a sale, destroyed 15 buildings at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), but no one died in the inferno, police said.

“Preliminary reports suggest the fire started while one of the workers at the ‘Miners Choice’ establishment was selling fuel. Some of the fuel spilt ignited and quickly engulfed the buildings in the compound as well as the surrounding structures,” the Guyana Police Force said. ‘Miners Choice’, owned by Yvette McDonald, consisted of three hotel buildings, a restaurant, workers’ living quarters, a fuel bond, and a nightclub. The business also stored and sold gasoline and diesel on a wholesale and retail basis, police said.

Divisional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore late Wednesday night said a Venezuelan woman initially thought to have perished in the blaze was confirmed alive. “Checks among the debris at the fire scene have so far not unearthed any human/skeletal remains. Furthermore, one of the individuals initially suspected to have perished in the Puruni fire, a female Venezuelan national, was later found on the Landing alive and well,” police added..

As a result of the fire that started at 10:40 Wednesday morning, police said nine of the 15 buildings belonged to Yvette McDonald, a businesswoman from Enmore, East Coast Demerara; four of the buildings belonged to Floyd Elcock, a businessman of Norton Street, Georgetown; one building belonged to Otis McKenzie, a businessman of Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo; and one building belonged to Williams Cozier, a boat captain from Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said none of the buildings was insured.

The fire scene was visited at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon by team of police led by the Divisional Commander.

Floyd Elcock’s businesses included a grocery store, hotel, and restaurant, and he also stored and sold fuel in bulk, and Otis McKenzie operated a drug store, while Williams Cozier’s building was used for residential purposes, police said.

Several rooms at Miners Choice were reportedly occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire has been contained to the affected buildings with the help of public-spirited individuals who used a dredge engine from the Puruni River to assist in extinguishing it.

The Police Force said an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) 3129, which was used by the ranks based at Puruni Landing, was also destroyed in the fire.