Suspects arrested, gun found after armed robbery at supermarket in Unity village- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 September 2024, 22:58 by Denis Chabrol

Three men were Saturday arrested shortly after they allegedly robbed a Chinese supermarket at Unity, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said.

Those arrested by police from Regional Division 4’C were Anthon Fraser and Lushawn Crawford both from Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara,a and Renardo Persaud of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.

Police said at about 4:10 PM Saturday, two of the suspects entered Ayan Supermarket, and one was in the Axio car, bearing licence number PAB 5491, they arrived in.

“One of the suspects pointed a gun at the cashier while the other emptied the cash register drawer of an undisclosed sum of money, and they re-entered the car and drove away,” the Guyana Police Force said.

An alarm was raised, and the Operations Room at Police Division 4’C’ contacted a patrol led by a Sergeant. The police patrol spotted the suspected car in Nabaclis and gave chase and eventually intercepted them after they (the suspects) crashed into another vehicle.

Police said no one in that other vehicle was injured.

The investigators said they found one 9mm Beretta pistol E65974Y with matching magazine and one .389 ammunition; GY$9,750 as well as one haversack, a ski mask and caps.