Suspected arson leaves 12 homeless, numerous motorcycles destroyed

Three dwellings in Lamaha Squatting Area, ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown were early Wednesday morning destroyed by fire, leaving 12 persons homeless, the Guyana Fire Service said.

Investigators so far believed that the fire, which originated in a single-storey wooden structure, was completely destroyed, leaving three persons homeless. was arson. “The fire is suspected to have been maliciously set by unknown persons, and investigations are ongoing, the GFS said. Fire Prevention officials are actively investigating, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

Approximately 60 undocumented motorcycles were also destroyed as a result of the blaze, the Fire Service added.

The fire service said a call was received at 2:58 Wednesday morning and at 3:05 AM, fire fighting units- including three water tenders and a water carrier with a total of 6,813 liters of water and a team of 18 firefighters-arrived on the scene.