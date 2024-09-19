Alleged domestic violence offender shot after taking away policeman’s gun- Police Force

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 September 2024, 18:10 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly threatened to kill his wife, was shot to his leg after he allegedly disarming one of the lawmen of his 9MM service pistol during efforts to arrest him at his Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara residence, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

“A scuffle ensued, and the suspect, in the process, held on to the firearm of one of the ranks and managed to disarm him. On seeing this, the other rank drew his service pistol and discharged two rounds at the suspect, hitting him on the lower right leg,” police said.

Injured to his lower right leg is 32-year old Jermaine Haynes who said he is a construction worker. The suspect was subdued, arrested, and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he received medical attention under police guard, the police force said.

Police said they were Wednesday afternoon responding to a report of assault by the man’s 33-year-old wife who was at the time seeking refuge from her husband at a neighbour’s residence.

She reportedly told police that that the suspect slapped her, broke a table in the house, and threatened to kill her, which caused her to run out of the house.

The police force said the two lawmen then went over to the victim’s residence, where an enraged Haynes exited the house and attacked them.