5 shot at New York’s West Indian Day Parade

Last Updated on Monday, 2 September 2024, 21:36 by Writer

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot at New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

Five people were wounded when a gunman in Crown Heights “fired his weapon numerous times into a crowd,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, according to a CBS report.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition. The others were expected to survive, police said. Four victims are male and one is female, CBS News New York was told.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect, who is described as 6-foot with a slim build, and last seen wearing a bandana over his face and a brown shirt splattered with paint. The suspect is believed to be in his 20s.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near Eastern Parkway between Classon and Franklin avenues.

“This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people. We do not, by no means, have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak. The parade is going on. It will go on until later on tonight,” Chell said.

The parade is a Labor Day tradition in Brooklyn and considered one of the borough’s biggest events of the year. It was not disrupted by the shooting.