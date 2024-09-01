US helps CANU crack nearly $200 million cocaine stash in Guyana’s interior region

A joint operation between the United States’ (US’) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) led to the discovery of almost US$200 million worth of 4.4 tonnes of cocaine, which was destined for Europe, from a number of pits near an illegal airstrip in Matthews Ridge.

“The operation was driven by intelligence regarding illegal flights into Guyana and was supported by information shared with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and other international partners,” CANU said.

CANU Head James Singh told Demerara Wave Online News that the cocaine was destined to Europe by marine craft.

CANU indicated that the cocaine was found on Saturday, but Mr Singh and a team that included Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn journeyed to the area on Sunday.

The anti-drug agency of the Ministry of Home Affairs said the operation was assisted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Special Forces Unit that led to the discovery of the illegal airstrip. “A subsequent search of the surrounding area resulted in the unearthing of 4.4 tonnes of suspected cocaine, which has a current street value of €176 million,” CANU said.

According to the anti-drug agency, the 4.4 tonnes of cocaine were destroyed at the location after samples were taken.

“This seizure highlights the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and the Government’s unwavering commitment to combating the narcotics trade in Guyana and collaborating with international partners. The Government of Guyana is making significant strides to equip the Joint Services with the necessary tools to combat drug trafficking and other illicit activities within the country. Recent investments in the GDF

Coast Guard, Air Corps, and the Guyana Police to enhance monitoring of border regions underscore this dedication.

This seizure also demonstrates the confidence that the Guyanese Government, international agencies, and Joint Services have in CANU’s ability to fulfill its mandate. CANU has been leading Guyana’s anti-narcotics efforts, resulting in previous seizures of aircraft, and semi-submersibles, and the arrests of high-profile drug traffickers,” CANU said.