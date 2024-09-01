BREAKING: Almost US$200 million cocaine haul in Region 1

Last Updated on Sunday, 1 September 2024, 18:04 by Writer

About 4.4 tonnes of cocaine valued US$194 million have been unearthed from ‘bunkers’ at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One (Barima-Waini), the Head of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) James Singh said Sunday.

Mr Singh said two rifles were als0 found with the cocaine in an underground storage area that was covered with wood and vegetation near an illegal airstrip about 20 miles from central Matthews Ridge.

Investigators said the cocaine was being moved to that location over the past three weeks.

Mr Singh said no arrests were made, and law enforcement agents were up to Sunday afternoon combing the area.

He said the estimated street value of the cocaine was 40,000 Euros (approx US$44,300) per kilogramme.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is accompanying the team of personnel.

In the past, CANU had found semi-submersible vessels in Region One. Those craft are used for long haul movement of cocaine on the high seas to other countries.