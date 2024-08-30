Sir Shridath was “a giant among men” – President Ali

Last Updated on Friday, 30 August 2024, 22:28 by Writer

The passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal marks the end of an era, not only for Guyana but for the entire Caribbean and the Commonwealth of Nations. We mourn the loss of an outstanding statesman, a regionalist par excellence, and a committed internationalist. Sir Shridath’s life was one of magnificent service—dedicated to his homeland, to the region, and to the world.

Guyana recalls with deep appreciation, his unflagging commitment to defending Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. His efforts before the International Court of Justice and the Tribunal of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) were not just a service to the nation, they were acts of supreme and selfless devotion to the land that nurtured him. He was deservedly the recipient of Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence.

As Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, he stood tall against the injustices of apartheid, becoming a voice for the oppressed and a champion for justice and equality. His firm opposition to apartheid rule will be remembered as one of the defining aspects of his illustrious international career. His contributions went beyond the Commonwealth, shaping the international relations with his wisdom and leadership.

The Caribbean, a region that was always close to his heart, benefited immensely from Sir Shridath’s dedication to regional integration. His efforts helped the Caribbean secure its rightful place in global negotiations, protecting and advancing the interests of our member states. His role as Chairman of the West Indian Commission helped to provide direction, impetus and revitalization to the regional integration process in the post-Cold War era.

Sir Shridath Ramphal was more than a statesman; he was a gem of Guyana, a towering figure in the Caribbean, and a respected leader in the Commonwealth. His loss is deeply felt, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Guyana has lost one of its finest sons, and the Caribbean and the Commonwealth, a giant among men.

On behalf of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the land of his birth, I express my deepest condolences to his family, relatives and to the countless friends, associates, and admirers who were touched by his life and work. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of grief. We stand with them, celebrating the life of a true legend—Sir Shridath Ramphal.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.