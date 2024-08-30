Sir Shridath was “international statesman, and one of the most iconic figures of the Caribbean” – Attorney General

In respect of the ongoing case between Guyana and Venezuela, Sir Shridath was one of the leading lawyers from the inception. He remained part of the legal team until his demise. Being privileged to be afforded an opportunity to work with that team and appear at the International Court of Justice, I had the first-hand opportunity of observing Sir Shridath at work. Personally, it was an intellectually stimulating exercise. He was already in his 90s but his agility of mind and intellectual nimbleness was superlative. Even at that age, his energy and enthusiasm was boundless. When he could not travel, he would call to have discussions during the work sessions and before and after every Court Hearing. The respect which he commanded from the other legal luminaries on the team was simply extraordinary.