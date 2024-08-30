Sir Shridath was “international statesman, and one of the most iconic figures of the Caribbean” – Attorney General

Last Updated on Friday, 30 August 2024, 22:39 by Writer
It is with profound sadness that I learnt of the passing of Sir Shridath ‘Sonny’ Ramphal earlier today. He was nearly 96 years old. No doubt, his was a long and distinguished life, achieving heights on the global stage to which most hardly aspire, moreover, attain.
Born in humble beginnings in New Amsterdam, British Guiana, he rose to become the longest serving Commonwealth Secretary General (1975-1990), a respected international statesman, and one of the most iconic figures of the Caribbean. He was an English trained Barrister-at-Law and a graduate of Kings College, London and Gray’s Inn.
Sir Shridath was a former Assistant Attorney General of the West Indies Federation and Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, and Chancellors of the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies and Warwick University.
A definite blot on an otherwise stellar professional career would have been that period when he functioned as Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Minister of Foreign Affairs of a Government that assumed office through successive fraudulent elections. Sir Shridath took silk in 1965.
Sir Shridath was the author of numerous publications on significant national and international issues, including scholarly works on Guyana’s border controversy with both Suriname and Venezuela. For his outstanding contribution on the international stage, Sir Shridath is the recipient of a number of prestigious national awards from countries across the Commonwealth, including, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and the Caribbean. He is the recipient of Guyana’s highest national award, the Order of Excellence.
In terms of Guyana’s border controversies, Sir Shridath played a pivotal role in settling our maritime dispute with Suriname. In fact, he was the Co-Agent and Counsel on the Guyana-Suriname Maritime Arbitration (2004-2007).
In respect of the ongoing case between Guyana and Venezuela, Sir Shridath was one of the leading lawyers from the inception. He remained part of the legal team until his demise. Being privileged to be afforded an opportunity to work with that team and appear at the International Court of Justice, I had the first-hand opportunity of observing Sir Shridath at work. Personally, it was an intellectually stimulating exercise. He was already in his 90s but his agility of mind and intellectual nimbleness was superlative. Even at that age, his energy and enthusiasm was boundless. When he could not travel, he would call to have discussions during the work sessions and before and after every Court Hearing. The respect which he commanded from the other legal luminaries on the team was simply extraordinary.
No doubt, Guyana and the Caribbean have lost a most distinguished son. However, he has lived a full life and left an unmistakable mark. The footprints of his contribution will remain embedded on the national and global stage for generations to come.
Personally, and on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers & Ministry of Legal Affairs and the legal profession of Guyana, I convey our deepest condolences to his three children, in-laws, grandchildren and other relatives.
May his soul rest in peace.
Statement by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall.