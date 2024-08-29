Toll-free promise after Demerara, Berbice bridges’ completion

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 August 2024, 20:34 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that crossing of the new US$260 million Demerara Harbour Bridge would be free of cost, and he said that eventually there would be no cost for crossing of the Berbice River Bridge and the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge.

He made the announcements at the commissioning of the Schoonord to Crane Highway, West Demerara, saying that the aim is to reduce the cost of consumer goods and the operational costs of the private sector. “You have heard me say that we are evaluating ways in which we can improve the competitiveness and productivity, reduce the burden on the private sector , consumers and farmers, improve competitiveness, reduce the cost to consumers,” he said.

“On the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge, the crossing at the bridge will be free of cost,” he said to resounding applause in an area that is a known stronghold of his governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC).

In what sounded largely like a campaign speech for the 2025 general and regional elections, Dr Ali said government was also exploring the possibility of taking control of the Berbice River Bridge. If those talks are not successful, he said crossing that bridge would also be toll free. “We are in the process of discussing with the Berbice River Bridge the possible acquisition of that bridge by the government…Once this occurs, and if it does not occur, by the time we make this bridge toll free, the Berbice River Bridge crossing will also be free of cost,” he said again to loud cheers.

He hinted that the new high-span four-lane Berbice River Bridge would attract a toll. “Not only will be build a new bridge but the current one will be toll free,” he said. The opposition Alliance For Change (AFC) has called on government to disclose its feasibility study and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for that new bridge.

Touching on the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in the Upper Demerara River – part of the gateway to Regions Seven, Eight and Nine – that would be reconstructed, he said that thoroughfare would also be toll free at the same time the Demerara Harbour Bridge crossing would be made free of cost. “We are bridging the hearts and minds of every Guyanese and we’re bridging every community and we’re doing it free of cost because we’re doing it out of an abundance of love,” he said.