Former Assistant Police Commissioner dismisses latest alleged Sexual Offences Act violation

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 August 2024, 19:44 by Writer

Retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Paul Slowe on Thursday deemed as a “smear campaign” the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF’s) claim that he again allegedly violated the Sexual Offences Act against a woman with whom he has a court case.

“It’s all part of their smear campaign,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. Mr Slowe has been highly and openly critical of the government and the GPF.

He said he was not questioned, detained or asked to report to police for questioning or to have a confrontation with the person who made the allegation. Mr Slowe said he first learnt of the allegation in the police statement.

Police said that having received a report of this breach, the GPF, in collaboration with its overseas counterpart, has commenced an investigation after which legal advice will be sought as it relates to charge(s) to be instituted.

The GPF said Mr Slowe, having been charged with these serious offences, has been allegedly exhibiting criminal behaviour on social media with his alleged malicious attacks on the female victim.

Police further alleged that Mr Slowe’s behaviour was causing her to endure more trauma and irreparable harm and such action is contrary to the spirit and true intention of the Sexual (Offences) Act. “These (alleged) utterances and attacks on a victim of a sexual offence represent a clear breach of the Sexual (Offences) Act of Guyana,” the GPF added.

On October 18, 2021, Mr Slowe was charged with three counts of sexual assault committed on a female. The charges are still pending in the Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Slowe served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission under the then APNU+AFC-led administration.