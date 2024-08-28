New Linden-Soesdyke Highway will have key road safety features

Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 20:45 by Writer

The reconstructed US$161 million Linden-Soesdyke Highway would include several features aimed at improving road safety along the 72-kilometre thoroughfare which would also cater for massive increase in tonnage, officials said.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said the first development project being funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Guyana, would include 2,900 street lights along the entire highway.

Mr Edghill said two roundabouts would be constructed – one at the Soesdyke-Linden junction and the other near Millie’s Hideout. A third one would be built at the Five Corner in Linden.

The project would also include the reconstruction of all major bridges that would include pedestrian bridges, parking lanes for trucks, high quality reflective road markings, emergency stop bays and rest areas as well as improved drainage. Referring to the markings, he said “when you are driving and your light gets to the markings on the road and on the signs, it will be bright to help you to navigate.”

Mr Edghill said the existing Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which was built from 1966 to 1968, would be dug up and the new foundation would allow for heavier loads. “The construction will have to cater for the new level of tonnage that is coming through the highways now,” he said.

President Irfaan Ali told the gathering that the new highway, which would be constructed by the Trinidad-headquartered NAMALCO Group and GuyAmerica Construction Inc, would last two years and there would be unavoidable inconvenience.

He encouraged Guyanese to take advantage of 300 jobs including drivers whose salaries would be about GY$200,000.

The President said the new highway would open up access to large swathes of land, the creation of an industrial hub in Linden, and more cargo when the Guyana-Brazil road is constructed.