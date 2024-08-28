Update: Uncertainty about Jagdeo’s claim of PNCR’s GY$6.7 billion rates and taxes debt to City Council

Last Updated on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 21:14 by Writer

There is growing uncertainty about People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo’s claim that the main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) owes the Georgetown City Council GY$6.7 billion in rates and taxes.

City Mayor, Alfred Mentore said, at his request, the City Treasurer did not find any record showing that the PNCR owes GY$6.7 billion to the municipality for Congress Place, its headquarters located in Sophia. He said he was not immediately able to say in whose name the PNCR’s headquarters is registered.

Town Clerk, Candace Nelson said she has seen a document that a property in Sophia is indebted to the City Council, but she was not sure who is the owner.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the principal amount owed is GY$1.5 million dating back to 1990 but the interest payment has pushed the amount to GY$6.7 billion.

The Mayor confirmed that the PNCR owes rates and taxes for “several” other properties in its name. Mr Jagdeo referred to three properties.

Mr Jagdeo earlier Wednesday suggested that the opposition PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity City Council approved a decision on Monday to allow for the payment of 25 percent of the valuated rate under an “institutional” category of ratepayers.

Mayor Mentore told Demerara Waves Online News that the new arrangement would not be retroactive.

When contacted, PNCR Treasurer Elson Lowe said he was unaware that City Hall had issued a demand notice for that amount and would have to check but gave no timeframe within which that information would bec0me available.

Mr Jagdeo said the PNCR also owes rates and taxes for three other buildings – GY$1.2 million, GY$988,000 and GY$3.5 million. “Clearly, this proposal is to deprive the citizens of Georgetown and the Mayor and Town Council of taxes that are due to them from the People’s National Congress,” he said.

PPP-Civic Councillor, Don Singh, who is also a member of City Hall’s Finance Committee, said the decision would not be retroactive.

The PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity-controlled Council on Monday used its majority to ram through the policy that City Mayor Alfred Mentore said would see political parties that are engaged in social activities paying 25 percent of its valuation for rates and taxes purposes.

Several PPP-C Councillors publicly castigated APNU Councillors for approving such a decision at a time when the Georgetown City Council is in dire need of funds to provide garbage collection, drainage and public health inspection services.

Mayor Mentore said the decision was taken to assist political parties as they do not generate revenue. “All political parties do have to go and beg for money at the end of the year to campaign for this and campaign for that. They don’t have the money as a corporate or any institutional entity to be able to do this,” he told Demerara Waves Online News on Tuesday.