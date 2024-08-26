Police help distribute ruling party gifts in Region Nine

Last Updated on Monday, 26 August 2024, 20:56 by Writer

At least one Guyana Police Force officer was seen assisting in the distribution of People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-branded backpacks at a party event in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

The PPP Region Nine Facebook page states that the activity was done by members of the PPP’s youth arm, the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO), “in collaboration” with police in Region Nine.

“Members of the Progressive Youth Organization (PYO) Region Nine, Comrades Brenrick Francis and Marlon Edwards in collaboration with the Police Regional Division #9 this afternoon distributed backpacks to students in Tabatinga, Lethem,” the PPP Region Nine Facebook page states.

That party’s Region Nine branch also states that the backpacks were distributed by the PYO Youths of Region Nine with the compliments of Regional Executive Officer Karl Singh.

When contacted, Mr Singh confirmed that the backpack distribution was done by the PPP’s Youth Arm, compliments of him. “I’m a party man,” he said.

He said the Guyana Police Force also had a different distribution exercise for smaller children. Told that police were part of the PPP’s exercise, Mr Singh said “I got to check and see”.

Over the years, both the PPP and the main opposition People’s National Congress Reform have traded evidence-based claims of misuse of state resources and the placement of their party symbols on government buildings.

Decades ago, the PNC had placed its party flag on the Court of Appeal building and earlier this year, the PPP adorned the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, which is used for several events including parliamentary sittings, for its party congress.