OPINION: Guyana’s indigenous: perennial political pawns

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 August 2024, 12:18 by Writer

by GHK Lall

Members of Guyana’s indigenous community came to Georgetown for their own power convention and ended up at a PPP Congress. The Toshaos may have thought that this was going to be their 2024 summit meeting, a version of their state in the state, only for matters quickly to deteriorate to the usual. That is, the usual ruling party politics. For emphasis, big city politics, the corrupt politics of the big boys, that has sucked segments of the Amerindian demographic into its swamp from time immemorial it seems. If anyone is expecting me to take the PPP Government apart, I say go ahead. If that’s what makes the heart beat faster, keep on expecting, waiting. That would be a raindrop in the desert, for all the effect it would have, and limit the exploitation of Amerindians to one side of the political aisle, while not doing anything for them. Blaming one side is easy in this country, shaming is also effortless, for there is much to pass around on both scores. To what purposes, I ask, for there is where matters get stuck in the mud, without anything or anyone moving forward. At best, the indigenous community of Guyana has been stuck in a circle, subject to every manner of manipulation, pushed around, and kicked about with the same disdain. And the usual self-serving refrains from those in charge.

From every postmortem of indigenous city shindigs has come lamenting, celebrating, finger-pointing, and the chorus. Aside from rival political diehards smirking over some point believed scored, sideshows involving small political fires, foodfests rolled out, complementary political reminders and putdowns, what was learned? The indigenous just experienced once again what it is to be a powerless minority, a cherished pawn, a convenient prop, a high-value spare part in political calculations, and a sensitive element in Guyana’s electoral machinery. A spare part has limited shelf life, limited profit and utility. Instead of comprehensive issues and major priorities in the welfare of their various communities being addressed on a sustainable platform, they get wined, dined, massaged for potential (electoral), stripped of their dignity and, last, made into some circus show. Their sacred standing is again degraded, tarnished, almost as a matter of routine. PPP did it, PNC did it, APNU [whatever that is] did it, and now the PPP is at it again. For effort, the scales are almost balanced; for effect, the yardstick is the accumulation of political atrocities. Though now undeniable, both the PPP and PNC deny it. Though both have treated Guyana’s indigenous like a queen today, tomorrow they are that forbidden romance that best stays on the side. If ever there is a section of the local demographic that has been treated like dirt, the indigenous is the one.

For those expecting me to say that they should band together and stand on their own feet as a united power, squash the thought. Not going to happen. Story done; kiss goodbye to that one. If not that, then what? Since they cannot be allocated a respected and permanent seat the national table, (but some spare chair in the backroom of big political considerations), what is left to them is to be strong enough and sensible enough to wring every advantage that they can get for their communities at these high-octane national confabs. For sure, they can’t control the sweeping and suffocating presence of the ruling PPP Government, but they can work tirelessly and doggedly to influence the agenda. The communities involved. The issues to be discussed. The format finalized. The agencies required. The results expected. They are being wooed, must recognize their value in the pecking order, and reap a ransom for it. It comes back to that same old, tiring story I keep giving the foremost priority: the people must outrank the personal. Pride of place (swing) must outvalue passing pleasures. The PPP wants votes. It must pay through a program that puts indigenous communities on a solid perch. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the one word that encapsulates all this. It is economics. If that is too big, then programs and provisions and practices that lift Amerindian communities. Not with a cheap meal, as if the community is some easy pickup taken on a whirlwind tour of what could be. But a princess of national standing and grace in her own right, with visibility to match.

One last blast is necessary. Every political party has used and misused and abused Guyana’s indigenous for their whims and caprices. Behind the sweet, welcoming smiles, the settled thought is that these people are lacking in understanding. And passive. And easy. And exploitable. We (the politicians) roll out the artificial welcoming carpet in the high seasons declaring them to be brothers and sisters. In those enticing words from Guyana’s political groups, the indigenous must take the time to detect the lurking, scheming predators. Those who divide them, then walk all over them. They must find a way to free themselves from this life of being political chattels and Guyana’s chattel slaves. Yesterday, the PNC did it. Today, the PPP just did it.