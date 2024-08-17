OPINION: GPL subsidy: puny, but PPP gov’t listening, forced to act

Last Updated on Saturday, 17 August 2024, 15:13 by Writer

by GHK Lall

Mention the cost of living struggles of Guyanese in this the richest of times, and the PPP Government reacts with fire and ice. What the hell! Look at how much the government has done, via money shared out and various subsidies! Those serve as part of the return fire. The ice in the veins of PPP Government leaders has pushed them to freeze out those Guyanese who point to local cost of living traumas. What else do these people want? Blood? What will it take to satisfy them and their insane clamors that reek of the one-sided? From President Ali to Vice President Jagdeo, it has been a loud and proud two-man chorus with their damnation of those who dare to raise hand and say that Guyanese need help, immediate relief. From the two main defenders of the PPP Government’s cost of living generosities, it has been a series of resistance moves aimed at diminishing the effects of writings and commentaries that expose the traumas of poorer Guyanese forced to do all kinds of maneuvers to cope and survive.

It was Jagdeo who shrugged impatiently earlier when the cost of living issue came up. He said something to the effect that he is not that familiar with prices, but the government has done its part to give aid and comfort to citizens in a time of constantly rising prices. For his part, President Ali had shut down past efforts to place the hard local cost of living conditions at the center of attention. ‘It’s not like the government has not done anything.’ Out would come from one or the other (and their willing and ready supporting cast), the list of subsidies and how much such cost the Guyana treasury. Plus how much those meant for added disposable income and purchasing power for Guyanese all over. Thus, it was the issue addressed, with that case closed. Over and no more. From there it was a foot race on to the next billion-dollar project where the big action is, the sexier issues of the day are happening. Who the hell wants to talk of cost of living for thousands upon thousands of poor Guyanese when there are hot button issues to grab headlines?

In little moves, the PPP Government and its leaders are showing that the barrage of public pressure relative to cost of living squeezes is doing more than getting under their skin. The pressure is forcing them to move from dogged resistance to doing anything to reacting with the occasional tiny relief measure. Things are so tight with many Guyanese that they will take any relief they get from any quarter. The late Friday afternoon announcement from the GPL was a surprise, a small one. But it indicated that the PPP Government is listening, feeling the intensity, and finally doing something. The GPL announced the reinstatement of the annual electricity subsidy of $30,000 from this month for pensioners. As relief measures go, it is not much: what amounts to $2,500 a month for pensioners. Guyana’s 70,000 plus pensioners would grab that monthly $2,500, things are so tough; $2,500 a month is better than nothing, would free that ‘fine change’ up to buy some basic food items that couldn’t be had before.

I think that the scorching and searing cost of living series published weekly by Stabroek News, now in its 88th chapter, made a huge contribution. I think also that the voices of ordinary Guyanese, many of them pensioners, crying out their pain, played a part. And I think further that the drumroll of follow-up efforts by alarmed and appalled Guyanese drove the leaders in the PPP Government to pausing, then increasing their awareness and, last, realizing that they just had to act. Though others may quibble too little and too late, I am glad that the government stirred from its resistance mode and acted. It showed that behind the steely political leadership front, there just may be a little hint of softness. Maybe even a trace of humaneness. At least, the $2,500 monthly electricity subsidy run through Minister Vindya Persaud’s Human Services and Social Protection budget adds to the $3,000 increase in this year’s budget provisions for pensioners. I fully agree that whether taken individually, or together, both are still on the puny side of paltry. But in a hard cost of living guava season, it is better than nothing, because every penny makes a difference. Pensioners are among the Guyanese who are the hardest hit by rising prices not just for food, but for everything, especially medicines that they cannot do without. To have out-of-pocket expenses reduced by $2,500 monthly is a godsend. I am sure that I could make a sharp argument for more, and other contributors do still better; but I tell pensioners to settle for what is given and keep eyes and ears open for more later. There is Christmas in about four months, and elections coming up next year. Every Guyanese should have a solid idea about what that means, especially election season in an oil rich country, where leaders have been stingy. Hope still springs eternal.