AFC to unveil oil and gas policy

Sunday, 18 August 2024

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Saturday night announced that it would be unveiling its oil and gas policy, as that party gears up its 2025 general election campaign.

AFC spokesman on the hydrocarbon sector, David Patterson made the announcement at a public meeting at the Mackenzie Market car park, Linden, to mark the launch of his party’s campaign. “We will be unveiling our oil and gas policy starting next week Friday,” an indication that it would be done at its weekly news conference.

He said the policy would first feature transparency with the aim of ensuring Guyanese have access to information. Other topics to be addressed in the coming weeks, he said, would include full liability coverage, environmental protection, ring-fencing and feasibility studies.

The AFC Chairman remarked that he noted that General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party and Guyana’s second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo had said the AFC did not have a policy on anything.

Mr Patterson said Guyana was earning GY$65 million per hour from oil, but government has failed to consult Guyanese about how the money would be spent.