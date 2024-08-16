Bonasika Primary School headteacher died from poisoning

Last Updated on Friday, 16 August 2024, 22:30 by Denis Chabrol

The Headteacher of Bonasika Primary School, Kapil Ramsamuj died from pesticide poisoning, consistent with a previous account to police that he committed suicide.

The Guyana Police Force said Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on Friday conducted a post-mortem examination with dissection on Ramsamuj’s body and he gave the cause of death as “pesticide poisoning.”

Police quoted his sister, Vimla, as saying that her brother allegedly committed suicide on August 12th, 2024, and he was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed on the same day.

Vimla told the Police that she was at her home when she received a call that her brother drank poison.

The Guyana Police Force said at about 7:40 p.m. on 12th August while she was at Parika Police Station making the report that her brother drank poison and was in the hospital, she received a phone call that her brother had passed away at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.