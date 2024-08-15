Headmaster of Bonasika Creek Primary School dies

Last Updated on Thursday, 15 August 2024, 23:42 by Denis Chabrol

The Headmaster of Bonasika Creek Primary School has died under suspicious circumstances, though investigators were informed that the man committed suicide by consuming poison,

Dead is 41-year old Kapil Ramsamuj of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme.

Police quoted his sister, Vimla, as saying that her brother allegedly committed suicide (on August 12th, 2024, and he was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed on the same day.

Vimla told the Police that she was at her home when she received a call that her brother drank poison.

The Guyana Police Force said at about 7:40 PM on 12th August while she was at Parika Police Station making the report that her brother drank poison and was in the hospital, she received a phone call that her brother had passed away at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

However, videos show that the man was being mistreated while in a waterway. In one of the videos, a man was seen holding the headmaster by his neck and slapping him repeatedly in the presence of other persons. It was not immediately clear whether he drank the poison before or after he was assaulted.

An autopsy on Ramsamuj’s body is scheduled for Friday, 16th August, 2024.