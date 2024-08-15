Guyana scores of 66.36% at recent ICAO Safety Audit 

Last Updated on Thursday, 15 August 2024, 23:14 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday announced that Guyana scored 66.3 percent in an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) safety audit that examined the operations of the authority as well as privately-owned airlines.

“The preliminary results revealed that Guyana achieved an overall score of 66.36% in the effective implementation of the ICAO standards. Notably, Guyana’s performance surpassed its 2007 ICAO audit, and the last four audits conducted by ICAO within the South American region. This is a commendable achievement for our nation,” the GCAA said in a statement.

The ICAO audited Guyana from May 29, 2024, to June 11, 2024, under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit-Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP-CMA) programme. As a member State of ICAO and a participant in the ICAO , the GCAA said Guyana commits to providing ongoing information related to the establishment and implementation of its safety oversight system.

Guyana is a signatory to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) ​Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the Chicago Convention).

The GCAA says it will continue to work with the Government and various stakeholders to address the ICAO’s findings and recommendations.

The GCAA said the audit was robust and comprehensive and covered the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the safety-related provisions of its Annexes in the eight areas of legislation, organisation, personnel licensing, aircraft operations, airworthiness of aircraft, aircraft accident and incident investigation, air navigation services and aerodromes and ground aids.

With the exception of aircraft accidents and incident investigations, the Authority explained that each audit area was assessed using eight critical elements: primary aviation legislation; specific operating regulations; state system and functions; qualified technical personnel; technical guidance, tools and provision of safety-critical information; licensing, certification, authorization and/or approval obligations; surveillance obligations; and resolution of safety issues.

Eight ICAO experts in the various audit areas conducted the audit.

The GCAA expresses its deep appreciation to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali through the Cabinet for their support given to the Authority. Credit was also given to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill for providing the requisite support and guidance necessary for a successful audit; Public Works Minister Deodat Indar who was tasked by the Cabinet to oversee the audit preparation and lend support to the team at the GCAA; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir A. Nandlall and his staff for working diligently to ensure the timely and successful passage of the amendment to the Civil Aviation Act 2018 and for the approval of the Civil Aviation Regulations.

The GCAA also expressed appreciation to the domestic air operators for their cooperation and support and to the entire Parliament for unanimously passing the amendments to the Civil Aviation Act 2018, and the Chairman and Board of Directors of GCAA, management, technical and support staff who worked diligently to ensure Guyana performed well on the audit.