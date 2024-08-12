Businessman arrested with foreign, local cash, high-powered gun, ammo

Last Updated on Monday, 12 August 2024, 22:14 by Writer
Police have discovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a large sum of foreign currency and Guyanese dollars allegedly in possession by a businessman at his home at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said Monday.
Arrested at about 6:25 p.m. was 42-year-old Weston Pickering of Lot 2 Somerset Court Housing Scheme, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. After the man reportedly consented to his premises being searched, police said they found the weapon wrapped in a brown towel inside a washing machine on the lower flat of the property.
Investigators said the man confirmed that he did not hold a firearm license when asked by the police, and he remained silent when cautioned about the allegation of possessing a firearm without a license.
Additionally, police said they found 29 live matching rounds inside a magazine, 30 live matching rounds of ammunition in a pair of black and white socks wrapped in the towel, and six live 9mm rounds of ammunition in a bedroom on the upper flat of the house.
Police said they also discovered a significant amount of currency in a brown suitcase located in a room of the house.
The following currencies were found: CDN$11,312; US$1,583; 10 Chinese Yuan; TT$5,120; $BDS 70; JA$50; £3,405; €120 and GYD$480,000.
Police said Pickering was arrested, and the firearm, ammunition, and cash were transported to the Providence Police Station, where the money was counted in his presence, marked, and sealed. The firearm and ammunition were also lodged.
Pickering was taken into custody, and further investigations are ongoing, police said.