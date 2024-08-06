Remote Mahaica community gets health centre

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 21:15 by Writer

At least 2,000 persons can now benefit from a new health centre that has been built in the far-flung Mahaica Creek community of District Number 10, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said.

He said the health centre was constructed at a cost of GY$46 million on a plot of land that was donated by Mr Lakeram Marian.

Dr Anthony told Demerara Waves Online News that a Medex would be stationed at the Lakeville Health Centre and a doctor would be visiting that facility once monthly. Prior to the construction of the Lakeville Health Centre, he said residents journeyed a “long distance” to the Big Biaboo Health Centre for treatment and care.

He said that health outpost is equipped to treat non-communicable and infectious diseases, and the care of mothers and babies.

During his remarks, the Health Minister stated that the government is working to provide better healthcare, education, and other services to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

The Minister said his ministry is training medical personnel within communities to serve in their respective regions. “These programmes are here for people to enroll. We have many programmes available, but we need people to come forward and be trained,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, said that while the infrastructure is necessary, it is also important to have quality service.