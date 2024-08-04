OPINION: Ethics versus morality in the Hughes-Exxon relationship.

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 August 2024, 13:57 by Denis Chabrol

Dr. Randy Persaud, Professor Emeritus

I couldn’t help but notice how the WPA literally inserted itself between the PNC and AFC at the Buxton line-top on Emancipation Day. While the photographer who took the shot of Norton and Hughes with the WPA must be given credit, one must wonder why these parties have to rely on the weakest chain in their link to do the honors. The WPA under Rodney was a real political force to reckon with, especially in dislodging the rigging PNC. Rodney’s assassination by one of the same forces now in APNU, however, marked the end of an era. The WPA has become a right-wing ethic group.

These days, the right-wing nationalists in Guyana are fond of carrying out the most egregious attacks on foreign capital. The WPA, AFC, and PNC, as well as surrogates such as the OGGN, and right-wing nationalists like GHK Lall, have daily assaulted the integrity of Exxon and partners. For these right-wing nationalists, the door should be slammed shut on foreign investors. These far right nationalists concoct their discourses along the lines of ethnic oppression. Their ultimate aim is to leave the hydrocarbons deep in the ocean.

As it turns out, there is more this. You see, Nigel Hughes, is now leader of the AFC. This is a real problem because his law firm has served and defended the interests of the same Exxon and partners. Here are a few questions for Hughes, bearing in mind that he cannot divulge specifically what advice he has given to his wealthy client. I wonder this – has Hughes, Fields & Stoby ever knowingly provided advice that harmed the Guyanese national interest? Will Hughes, Fields & Stoby, in future, provide legal and/or political advice that knowingly will harm the economic, financial, or national interest of Guyana? Does Mr. Hughes consider the career and financial interest of a client higher in priority that the national interest of Guyana?

At one level, these are questions of ethics. The law firm has a legal, fiduciary, and ethical responsibility to provide the highest standard of service to their client. But what if that same ‘service’ is contrary to the national interest? That is the other side.

The other side is more about morality, than ethics. According to the philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, ethics refer to how you treat someone, it is cultural situational, and is about the appropriateness of conduct. Morality refers to the essential goodness of the treatment, meaning the ‘situation’ does not matter. Ethics is ‘behavioral; while morality is philosophical. In my view Hughes, Fields, and Stoby has a moral responsibility to Guyana. What is inherently right (morally speaking), is the correct path.

The PNC must also answer these questions if they were to enter into any electoral or deeper political relationship with the AFC. In my own view, however, Mr. Norton should concern himself with other matters. Hughes has offered himself as a “consensus candidate.” I hope Mr. Norton knows that means he could be replaced and made a second fiddle.

As for the WPA, it needs to reflect on what it is! In the old days it was a Marxist group combined with strong progressive Black nationalism. The WPA lost its voice in the immediate years after 1992. It had wanted Hoyte to be the “consensus candidate”. Without any shame, it suggested that Cheddi Jagan was politically divisive! By the final years of the 20th century, the WPA became a veritable right wing ethnic movement dedicated to the rise of only one section of the Guyanese population. The WPA has no following in Guyana. It is made up a handful of foreign academics who get plenty of space in the newspapers. They combine this with social media attacks on the democratic sensibilities of the Guyanese people.

The debate about ethics and morality does concern the WPA. This is because they do things only for ethnic expediency.

Dr. Randy Persaud is an Adviser in the Office of the President.