MMG showcases API to developers

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 17:29 by Writer

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), a lead in innovative e-commerce solutions, on Tuesday said software developers have been briefed about its new e-commerce Application Programming Interface (API) that would be used to integrate online platforms with the payment system.

The company said its cutting-edge API will enhance e-commerce in Guyana by providing shoppers with a convenient way to pay online for goods and services using MMG and giving local businesses a boost in their shopping experience.

MMG hosted an exclusive webinar for developers on Friday, July 26, recognizing developers as key players who will be the bridge to provide support to local businesses to integrate their online platforms successfully with MMG. “We are thrilled to offer this API to the developer community,” Elizabeth Timal-Tatkan, Director of Merchant Services at MMG was quoted as saying in a statement. “Our goal is to empower developers to create exceptional e-commerce experiences that drive growth and customer satisfaction.”

The webinar featured a live demonstration of the e-commerce API, extensively showcasing its functionality and benefits to businesses and consumers. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with MMG’s team of experts, which included Deson Alleyne, Systems Administrator at MMG who conducted the presentation.

More than 100 virtual attendees, public figures and well-known developers such as Rowen Willabus and Carl Handy also joined as panelists in partnership with MMG to show support for this initiative. “Kudos to the MMG team…we really appreciate you and thank you for creating a warm space for us [developers],” said Rowen Willabus.

This initiative was the first of its kind in Guyana and it was positively received by all attendees. Efforts will be continued by the MMG team to remain close to the developer community to further enhance the e-commerce landscape in Guyana through future collaborations.

In closing remarks, Ms Timal-Tatkan also encouraged the developers to target local businesses to provide them with the tools and talent to help them digitalize their payment options.