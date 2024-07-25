UG’s Professor Kenneth Benjamin honoured by Hugh Wooding Law School for outstanding contributions to law and legal education

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 July 2024, 21:49 by Writer

Professor Kenneth Benjamin, the Head of the Law Department at the University of Guyana (UG), was honoured by the Hugh Wooding Law School for his distinguished career in the legal field, the university said Thursday.

Recognised for his extensive contributions to law and justice, Professor Benjamin was the only Guyanese among seven honourees at the institution’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The event, which was held on July 13th at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, was attended by several legal professionals from Guyana and across the region, including judges, magistrates and lawyers.

In an interview with the Department of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC), Professor Benjamin shared that his journey has been an interesting one, admitting that he was destined to become what he is today. Professor Benjamin shared that initially, he wanted to study economics at the University of Guyana. However, his interest shifted to law while he was signing up for the economics course, and he decided to enroll in both. He later received a scholarship to pursue his law degree, which he explained was completed between Guyana and Barbados, followed by his professional training at the Hugh Wooding Law School in 1977.

Professor Benjamin’s professional journey began in private practice as a solicitor at Clarke and Martin Legal Practitioners in Guyana in 1977. By 1980, he transitioned to working as an attorney-at-law in private chambers. His judicial career started in 1981 when he served as an acting stipendiary magistrate, followed by his role as Assistant Judge-Advocate of the Guyana Defence Force from 1986 to 1988.

His career took him beyond Guyana, serving as a Magistrate and then Chief Magistrate in Antigua and Barbuda from 1985 to 1993. In 1993, he was appointed as a judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, initially assigned to Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat, and later to the British Virgin Islands and Grenada. By 2007, he served as the Presiding Judge of the Criminal Division in Saint Lucia and acted as a Justice of Appeal for the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

In September 2011, he was appointed Chief Justice of Belize, a position he held until his retirement in March 2020. Recognised as a Fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute, Professor Benjamin continues to contribute to the legal field. Since 2021, he has been sharing his extensive knowledge and experience as a professor and from 2023 as Head of the Law Department at the University of Guyana.

Throughout his career, Professor Benjamin has always been keen on sharing his knowledge with lawyers and other professionals in the legal field. While he had considered teaching support staff, he had not initially thought about teaching formally at a university. However, since joining the University of Guyana as a professor, he has found great fulfilment in this new role. He enjoys imparting his extensive experience and insights to the next generation of legal minds, contributing to their academic and professional development, and thus continuing his legacy of dedication to the legal profession.

Reflecting on his career, Professor Benjamin emphasised the importance of reading for those studying or interested in the law. “Reading and understanding cases are crucial for mastering legal principles. People are not reading as much as they should, and it is important, especially if you are pursuing a legal career,” Professor Benjamin said.

“It is my firm resolve to devote my energy to legal education including the educating of legal practitioners and judicial officers at all levels. At the academic level, the quality of law graduates is crucial for nation-building. Beyond the University, legal education impacts the standards of the legal profession. In the same vein, judicial education raises the bar on judging in our courts with our citizens being the ultimate beneficiaries,” Professor Benjamin said.

This award serves as a testament to Professor Benjamin’s impactful career, from his early days in private practice to his service as a judge and Chief Justice, and now as an educator shaping future legal minds.

The Hugh Wooding Law School’s gala dinner also honoured six other distinguished graduates for their significant contributions to the field of law. These include Retired CCJ judge Rolston Nelson, CCJ Judge Andrew Burgess of Barbados, President of the CCJ, Adrian Saunders and President of the Trinidad Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan, SC. Former special prosecutor Dana Seetahal and former Trinidad and Tobago Attorney General Keith Sobion received posthumous honours.

The University of Guyana expresses its immense pride in Professor Benjamin’s recognition by the Hugh Wooding Law School noting that his “distinguished career and significant contributions to the field of law bring great honour to our institution. We are delighted to have such a distinguished mind as part of our team, inspiring and educating the next generation of legal professionals.”

