Police seize guns outside ‘Paper Shorts’ former residence

Last Updated on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 19:13 by Writer

Police Wednesday morning seized several guns that were in a car parked outside the then residence of Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes in March, 2021, sources confirmed.

Three persons, including two women, were transported from the scene by police, according to a source.

Police, in several vehicles, swooped down on the Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown location and seized the weapons.

Wednesday morning rush-hour traffic on Sandy Babb Street was snarled while police executed their operation.

Fagundes was riddled to death by high-powered weapons in March 2021 outside Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown.

His friend, convicted drug lord Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan, had said the bullets were meant for him.

The burnt remains of a getaway car were subsequently found on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.