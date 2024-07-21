Fleeing bandit kills construction worker

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 July 2024, 18:34 by Writer

After successfully forcing three bandits out of his house early Sunday morning, a West Bank Demerara construction worker was shot dead as he confronted the trio with a cutlass in his yard at 2806 Westminster Housing Scheme.

The incident involving the victim, 69-year-old Jairam Ramkishun, occurred at about 1:30 a.m., the Guyana Police Force said.

According to the police based on a statement taken from the wife, 50-year-old Tajwantie Harry Persaud, “The men exited through the western side door, after which Ramkishun armed himself with a cutlass and pursued the men in the yard. The wife further stated that she then heard a loud explosion of what sounded like a gunshot, and upon checking, she saw her husband lying motionless on his face in a pool of blood at the front of the yard.”

Police said they found two 9mm live rounds and one 9mm spent shell at the front of the yard as well as a black haversack and two flop hats.

Mrs Persaud told investigators that she and her husband were asleep in their bedroom when they were awoken by three males dressed in hoodies, one of whom was armed with a firearm. She said the men demanded that she hand over cash and jewellery, during which one of the men lashed her head several times with the gun.

Police said Ramkishun then engaged in a scuffle with the men, during which one of his sons, Jonathan,who was home at the time, came out of his bedroom and together, they managed to force the suspects out of the house.

During the scuffle, Jonathan received a stab wound to the left side of his rib area, police said.

The woman said she contacted a family friend who reported the matter to the police. After checks were made in their home, one iPhone 8 valued at GY$80,000 and one iPhone 11 were discovered stolen.

Police said they received “certain information” from several persons who were questioned.