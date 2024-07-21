Man shot dead outside Boat House Bar

Last Updated on Sunday, 21 July 2024, 18:40 by Writer

A 49-year-old man was early Sunday morning shot dead outside Boat House Bar following an argument with another man inside the entertainment facility at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

The victim has been identified as Sherwin Hamilton, a self-employed man who resided at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators were told that at about 3 a.m., the man was shot to his upper left thigh by another man who escaped on an XR motorcycle. A nurse, who was at the bar, used a vest to stop the bleeding.

The Guyana Police Force said Hamilton was picked up by his wife, Amanda Persaud, and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The security guard at the Boat House Bar told investigators that at about 2:30 Sunday morning, while he was performing duties at the bar, Hamilton and the suspect had a heated exchange of words, and he put the suspect out of the bar because of his aggressive behaviour.

Police were also informed that at about 3 a.m., the DJ turned off the music and told patrons it was time to leave the bar. Investigators were also told that Hamilton also left the bar and was confronted by the assailant.

Investigators processed the area, and a 9mm spent shell was found about 20 feet away from the western entrance of the Boat House Bar, Police said they were looking for the suspect as investigations continue.