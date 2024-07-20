Rifles, ammo, cocaine seized- CANU

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 July 2024, 0:09 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday said its agents seized three rifles, ammunition and cocaine at two separate locations in the county of Demerara, and so far two persons were arrested.

CANU said agents said they found one 7.62 assault rifle and two brick-like parcels of cocaine weighing 2.3 kilogrammes of cocaine in an unfinished house at Premniranjan Place, Prashad Nagar

The assault rifle and the cocaine were taken to CANU’s Headquarters.

And in another bust in the lower East Coast Demerara, CANU agents said they found two AR-15 rifles, two matching rounds, twenty-five 5.56 MM rounds, one 7.62 round and one bullet proof vest concealed in a black garbage bag