Four suspected gold smugglers on money laundering charges

Four West Demerara residents have been charged with money laundering allegedly linked to the discovery of a quantity silver-plated raw gold while they were preparing to leave on a flight bound for the United States (US), the Guyana Police Force said.

They are Saffee “Chillo” Ahmad,58, Shameena Ahamad, 52 , and Ashiana Salamalay,33, of 38 Roraima Scheme, Versailles, West Bank Demerara, and 44-year old Ian Jacobis of 749 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara.

The accused appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charges were read to them, and they were not required to plea.

Bail was granted in the sum of $500,000 each, with the condition that Saffee Ahmad reports to SOCU on the last Friday of every month. The matter was adjourned to 30th July, 2024.

Police said that on 3rd June 2024, Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), who were on duty at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri, seized several pieces of gold jewellery from American citizens Shameena Ahmad and Ashiana Salamalay and Ian Jacobis after they were attempting to leave Guyana on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York.

The seizure was made after Shameena Ahmad, Ashiana Salamaly and Ian Jacobs were attempting to take out of the country approximately 240 ounces of virtually pure gold disguised as silver-plated jewellery without having the necessary permits and declaration to customs.

The gold is valued at over US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604).