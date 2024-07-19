Contractor fixes defective Paruima airstrip, says govt in reaction to AFC’s disclosure

Last Updated on Friday, 19 July 2024, 22:33 by Denis Chabrol

In the wake of a disclosure by the Alliance For Change (AFC) about the virtual collapse of the almost GY$400 million rehabilitated Paruima airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) on Friday night said the contractor was ordered to remedy the defects, and preparations were being made for an inspection.

“To date, these defects have since been corrected and MoPW is currently executing plans to assess the structural integrity of the remainder of the runway structure to ensure conformity with design strength and correct any possible area of deficiency to avoid further inconvenience to aircraft operations,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said rehabilitation of Paruima Airstrip was under the Defects Liability Period and the Contractor is obligated by Contract to remedy any and all defects arising.

Earlier Friday, AFC leader Nigel Hughes told a news conference that one plane arrived since it was first rehabilitated , stuck on the runway and the “airstrip has been closed since.” He recommended that legal action be taken against the contractor, and that government takes steps to cushion the increased cost of living as a result of more expensive transportation to neighbouring villages.

G0vernment said rehabilitation of the airstrip was completed on April 14, 2024 and the project site was handed over to the Public Works Ministry on April 15. However, MoPW’s representatives and the contractor conducted a joint site visit on June 19 because, according to that ministry, aircraft operators reported that the “runway was in distress.” “During the inspection, several surface defects were highlighted and the contractor was given clear instructions to have these defects remedied within a one- week period,” MoPW.

The Ministry said a video that was being circulated on social media platforms was taken before June 19, 2024.

Additionally, government said that due to the remoteness of the location and the logistical challenges in transporting equipment and materials to the site, smaller sized equipment and locally available materials were most feasible for rehabilitation of the airstrip.

MoPW said as it relates to the competency of the contractor, Port Kaituma and Baramita airstrips were both rehabilitated by the contractor in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “The surface type of these airstrips is double bituminous surface treatment, they are in very good condition and no defects were observed to date,” MoPW.

Asked why the Paruima airstrip did not receive double bituminous surface treatment, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill explained that that was “because the base is a cement treated base as against the others which was not cement treated.”

In a bid to counter the AFC’s claims, government released an audio recording of man said to be Paruima’s Toshao, Lee Williams who denied that neither himself nor other villagers had reported that an aircraft had been stuck on the runway. “We thank the government for their continued good works,” he added.